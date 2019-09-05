Manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox are not considering promoting Dalbec, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Even with Michael Chavis (shoulder/side) expected to miss the remainder of the season, it sounds like the Red Sox are content finishing out the season with Brock Holt and Marco Hernandez as their options at the keystone. Thus, the 24-year-old Dalbec, who is slashing .239/.356/.460 with 27 home runs and 73 RBI between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket this season (135 games), will likely have to wait until 2020 to make his big-league debut.