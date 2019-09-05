Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Promotion not expected
Manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox are not considering promoting Dalbec, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Even with Michael Chavis (shoulder/side) expected to miss the remainder of the season, it sounds like the Red Sox are content finishing out the season with Brock Holt and Marco Hernandez as their options at the keystone. Thus, the 24-year-old Dalbec, who is slashing .239/.356/.460 with 27 home runs and 73 RBI between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket this season (135 games), will likely have to wait until 2020 to make his big-league debut.
More News
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Homers in third straight game•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Time in big-league camp ends•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Homers Friday•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Lands invite to MLB spring training•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Earns organizational awards•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...