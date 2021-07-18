Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to Sunday's game against the Yankees that Dalbec will primarily start against left-handed pitching moving forward, with Christian Arroyo filling the large side of a platoon at first base, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

With Dalbec having submitted a lowly .484 OPS in June and slashing a feeble .187/.246/.342 versus right-handed pitching for the season, the Red Sox's decision to pull the plug on him as the everyday first baseman isn't overly surprising. While Dalbec has been an above-average hitter against lefties (110 wRC+ on the season), the lack of regular reps will render him more of a streaming option rather than someone who can be relied upon in weekly leagues.