The Red Sox recalled Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

With Pablo Reyes (abdomen) headed to the injured list, Dalbec will come up from the minors to fill Reyes' roster spot. Dalbec has been outstanding in Triple-A this season, slashing .296/.414/.638 with 18 homers and 43 RBI through 237 plate appearances, but has struggled during his two brief MLB stints this season.