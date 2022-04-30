Dalbec will start at first base against left-handers, while Franchy Cordero slots in against righties, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Dalbec's season-opening funk finally cost him plate appearances, reducing him to the short side of a platoon. Cordero was called up Friday and started against Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish. With O's righty Spenser Watkins projected to start Saturday, Dalbec should open the game on the bench. Dalbec, who entered Friday's game as a defensive replacement, is batting .154 through 19 games.