Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Remains on bench Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 1, 2021
Dalbec isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Dalbec will be out of the lineup for a second straight game after he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts across his last two appearances. Danny Santana will start at first base and bat seventh.
