Dalbec (hamstring) remains on the bench Thursday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Dalbec had two hits in both of the first two games of the week before sitting Wednesday due to hamstring tightness. He'll remain on the bench for at least one more game, though manager Alex Cora said Dalbec will be available to pinch hit in the series finale, according to Bill Koch of The Providence Journal.