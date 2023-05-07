The Red Sox recalled Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
He'll provide Boston with another right-handed-hitting option out of the infield after Christian Arroyo (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Dalbec has seen action at first base, third base and shortstop between Boston and Triple-A this season and should be an option at all three positions while he's up with the big club, though he's unlikely to be used as anything more than a short-side platoon bat.