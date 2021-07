Dalbec (hamstring) is expected to remain sidelined Friday with expectations that he will return Saturday. "[Friday], most likely, he won't play. We're shooting for Saturday with him," manager Alex Cora said Thursday.

Dalbec has missed the last two games due to the hamstring injury, and Cora doesn't feel he'll be ready for Friday's series opener in Oakland. Danny Santana and Michael Chavis filled in for Dalbec at first base the last two games.