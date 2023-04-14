Dalbec started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 9-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Dalbec filled in for a resting Rafael Devers after playing shortstop the day before. The Red Sox are moving him around -- he's played first base, shortstop and now third base in three consecutive games -- trying to take advantage of a potentially explosive right-handed bat against a string of southpaws. Dalbec is 2-for-9 with two walks and a stolen base since being called up.