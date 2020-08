Dalbec made his major-league debut in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Nationals, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a single.

After striking out in his first big-league plate appearance, Dalbec wrapped a homer around the Pesky Pole for his first career hit in the third inning. He added a single later in the game. The 25-year-old is expected to handle the bulk of the first-base duties going forward with Mitch Moreland being traded to San Diego on Saturday.