Dalbec went 2-for-2 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's spring game against Atlanta.

Dalbec's had explosive springs, which led to disappointing results in the regular season, but he talked to Ian Browne of MLB.com about new swing mechanics implemented over the winter. "I spent this offseason just getting that pole-to-pole juice back without having to try too hard," he said. "My swing has way less effort and is way more fluid. That was a big thing I was focusing on." Both of Dalbec's extra-base hits went to right field. He doesn't have a starting job, but a consistently hitting Dalbec could jump ahead of Justin Turner as a the right-handed complement to Triston Casas at first base.