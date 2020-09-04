site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-bobby-dalbec-sits-for-first-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Sits for first game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dalbec is not in the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Toronto, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Dalbec sits after starting four of the last five games. He's gone 2-for-15 with 10 strikeouts to start his big-league career. Michael Chavis will start at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read