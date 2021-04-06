Dalbec is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
He rode the pine Monday as well after going 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in his first three games. Marwin Gonzalez will start at first base and bat seventh with righty Tyler Glasnow on the hill.
