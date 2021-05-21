Dalbec went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Dalbec hit a three-run home run off Steven Matz with two outs in the second inning. The 26-year-old has shown more promise as of late, with four home runs and eight extra-base hits coming in the last two weeks. However, he has struggled to reach base consistently, slashing .218/.271/.419 in 133 plate appearances. His 33.1% strikeout rate needs to come down to increase his on-base percentage.