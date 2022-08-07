Dalbec went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Dalbec has hit safely in three of his four games in August, but the presence of Eric Hosmer on the roster likely means he'll see less playing time down the stretch. This was Dalbec's first homer since he swatted two versus the Guardians on July 27. The corner infielder is up to 11 long balls this season while adding 32 RBI, 32 runs scored, two stolen bases and a mediocre .205/.280/.369 slash line through 300 plate appearances.