Dalbec went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, two runs and a walk in Friday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.

Dalbec had gone hitless with 11 strikeouts in his last 25 at-bats, but he broke the game open with a three-run shot with two outs in the fourth inning Friday. The 25-year-old is now hitting .191 with two home runs, nine RBI and five runs this year.