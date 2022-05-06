Dalbec started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Angels.

Dalbec was recently demoted to a platoon role at first base, sitting against right-handers while Franchy Cordero mans the position, but Cordero was needed in the outfield to help cover for the ailing Enrique Hernandez (illness). So, Dalbec was in the lineup against the Angels' Shohei Ohtani. His second-inning single snapped an 0-for-16 run. Either against righties (.462 OPS) or lefties (.349), Dalbec has not been good.