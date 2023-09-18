Dalbec started at first base and went 1-for-3 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

Dalbec was summoned from Triple-A Worcester after Boston placed Triston Casas (shoulder) on the injured list. Dalbec mashed for the WooSox, slugging .557 with 33 home runs and 80 RBI over 114 games. Hitting Triple-A pitching, however, has never been the issue. The 28-year-old maintains a .232/.298/.452 slash line over 915 plate appearances in the majors. While Dalbec could get regular work in the final weeks of the season, he does not have a path to a regular gig in 2024.