Dalbec started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to the Rays.

Dalbec made his second career start at shortstop, and it was an inauspicious one. He booted a grounder in the first inning that led to Tampa Bay scoring three times. Dalbec is familiar with that side of the infield, having come up through the system as a third baseman, but doesn't have a defensive home on this year's club. He's expected to remain up with the team while the Red Sox are projected to face four straight lefties through the weekend, but Dalbec could be back in the minors next week.