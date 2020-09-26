Dalbec started at third base and went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Braves.

Dalbec is projected as Boston's everyday first baseman in 2021, but it should be remembered he came up through the system as a very capable defensive third baseman. Rafael Devers is Boston's starter at the hot corner, but he's struggled on defense. He eventually entered Friday's game and committed his 14th error. After showing improvement with his glove in 2019, Devers has regressed this season. It's likely the Red Sox will work on Devers' fielding issues, but they may eventually consider swapping their corner infielders.