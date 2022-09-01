Dalbec started at first base and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Minnesota.

Dalbec made just his sixth start since Aug. 12 and was the third player to start at first base in the three-game set with the Twins. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Boston manager Alex Cora plans to rotate Dalbec, Christian Arroyo and Franchy Cordero at first base while Eric Hosmer (back) is on the injured list. That's a different message than what Cora said last week, when he indicated Arroyo would play "a lot" at first base.