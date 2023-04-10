The Red Sox recalled Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
He's taking the roster spot vacated by Adam Duvall (wrist). Dalbec has started games at first base, third base and shortstop this season at Worcester and could see playing time in the infield if the Red Sox want to use Enrique Hernandez in center field while Duvall is out. He probably won't play enough or hit well enough to be worthy of a fantasy roster spot, though.
