Dalbec is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the White Sox, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Dalbec heads to the bench after he went 2-for-3 with a double in the Red Sox's 3-2 loss earlier in the day to raise his season average to .216. Marwin Gonzalez will replace Dalbec at first base for Game 2.