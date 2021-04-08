Dalbec returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Dalbec opened the season 0-for-10 with five strikeouts, which resulted in two straight days off before Wednesday's game. The young prospect took some time to work on his mechanics after getting advice from fellow slugger J.D. Martinez, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. "We talked [Sunday] about his swing and his hips, and I showed it to him on the video, and it's such a big difference," Martinez said. "He's going to be working on this stuff, what we talked about. All I can do is show him what I see, and hopefully it resonates with him." The veteran's guidance appears to have helped, as Dalbec made contact in all four plate appearances and delivered a pair of singles, including one struck at 100.9 mph.