Dalbec went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Royals.
Dalbec recorded his fourth multi-hit effort in the last nine games and has hit safely in eight of those contests. During that stretch, he's 13-for-34 with six extra-base hits, eight RBI and six runs scored. He's worked on the timing of a leg kick, but Dalbec also choked up on the bat, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. That has shortened his swing and improved his bat-to-ball timing. At a time when the slumping Dalbec was losing at-bats to Danny Santana, the young slugger has fended off the challenge.