Dalbec went 1-for-4 with two RBI, one run scored and one steal in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Dalbec tied the game at two with an RBI single off righty starter Kevin Gausman in the second. The first baseman has been in a slump during his last five games slashing .083/.200/.083 in 12 at-bats. The 27-year-old has also struck out eight times with two walks during that span.