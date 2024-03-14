Dalbec will soon get starts as an outfielder in spring games, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Dalbec is competing with C.J. Cron to be the right-handed backup behind Triston Casas at first base and can also play third base. With Rob Refsnyder (toe) set to miss four-to-six weeks, the Red Sox will give Dalbec exposure to the outfield. He doesn't have major-league experience there, but Dalbec did play 36 games in right field for Triple-A Worcester last season. Dalbec, who started at third base Wednesday and went 2-for-4, is 8-for-27 (.296) with a double, a home run and seven RBI over 12 Grapefruit League contests.