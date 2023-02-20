Dalbec will get starts at third base and shortstop during spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Dalbec is a forgotten man on the roster. He opened the last two seasons as Boston's primary first baseman, but that job now belongs to Triston Casas while Justin Turner becomes the right-handed complement against tough lefties. With Boston losing third baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Enrique Hernandez to the World Baseball Classic, Dalbec will get the bulk of reps at either of those spots. The decision is seen as a potential trade showcase for Dalbec, although his value has never been lower. The Red Sox still believe in him and maintained the 27-year-old on the 40-man roster during an active offseason when many players were jettisoned. That Dalbec's under control through 2026 and can be carried at Triple-A Worcester means the team is not in a hurry to trade him.