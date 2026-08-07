Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Delivers game-winning run

Durbin went 3-for-6 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Durbin's walk-off signle in the bottom of the 13th inning plated Nick Sogard with the winning run to finish off a wild affair at Fenway Park. The Red Sox tied the game in the ninth inning to set up extra frames, and then tied it again in the 10th, 11th and 12th innings before finishing it off. Durbin's weilding a hot bat, having gone 16-for-41 (.390) with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 11 games.