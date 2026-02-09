The Red Sox acquired Durbin (elbow), Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler and a Comp B pick from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Durbin had a solid rookie season in Milwaukee, slashing .256/.334/.387 with 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases over 136 regular-season contests. Slated to turn 26 later this month, Durbin mostly played third base for the Brewers and that could be where he slots in for the Red Sox, but he's also an option to handle second base. Durbin underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in October but should be ready to go for the beginning of spring training.