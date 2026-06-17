Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Taking seat Wednesday

Durbin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox will go with Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base while Durbin exits the lineup for the first time since May 27, ending a stretch of 16 consecutive starts for the 26-year-old infielder. After a brutal start to the season, Durbin began to catch fire at the plate upon returning to the lineup May 28, slashing .341/.348/.636 with two home runs, one stolen base, six runs and nine RBI over his ensuing 12 starts. However, Durbin's move to the bench Wednesday comes while he's gone hitless in 14 at-bats in his last four starts.