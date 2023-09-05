Rafaela is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Tuesday versus the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's only the rookie's second start since he was promoted just over a week ago and both of them have come at shortstop. He's also appeared in five games in center field off the bench. Rafaela is 3-for-8 so far at the plate in the majors.
