Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Big night in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians.
After Cleveland stormed back from a 5-1 deficit with a six-run sixth-inning off ace Garrett Crochet, Rafaela stanched the Guardians' momentum with a two-run shot to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. The home run was his 16th, a new career high for Rafaela, who's known much more for his defense in center field than for his bat.
