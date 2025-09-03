Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians.

After Cleveland stormed back from a 5-1 deficit with a six-run sixth-inning off ace Garrett Crochet, Rafaela stanched the Guardians' momentum with a two-run shot to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. The home run was his 16th, a new career high for Rafaela, who's known much more for his defense in center field than for his bat.