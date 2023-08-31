Rafaela went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.

Despite spending most of the season in the minors patrolling center field, Rafaela's first big-league start came at shortstop as he gave Trevor Story a breather. The rookie delivered from the leadoff spot, with his first MLB extra-base hit banging off the Green Monster in the sixth inning to drive in his first MLB run. With Boston still on the fringes of the wild-card picture and Adam Duvall hot again at the plate, Rafaela could have a hard time finding a consistent spot in the lineup in the short term, but the 22-year-old prospect is talented enough to force the Red Sox to make room for him down the stretch.