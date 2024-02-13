Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that, if Rafaela makes the Opening Day roster, he would likely be the team's center fielder, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Jarren Duran is the favorite to be the team's Opening Day center fielder but would presumably slide over to right field to accommodate Rafaela, who has the superior glove. Rafaela started hot but eventually cooled off during his first shot with the Red Sox in 2023, ultimately finishing with a .241/.281/.386 batting line with two home runs, three stolen bases and a 28:4 K:BB over 28 contests. The 23-year-old could change the narrative with a strong spring, but at the moment he seems likelier to start 2024 at Triple-A Worcester.