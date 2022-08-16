Rafaela has hit just .194/.310/.333 over his last 10 games for Double-A Portland.

He's still managed to hit a homer and steal three bags in that time, so it hasn't been all bad. The 21-year-old still has a hearty .280/.340/.508 batting line in 48 games since being promoted to Double-A. With 18 homers and 25 steals across two levels this season, Rafaela has shown off an exciting tool set. His plate discipline could still use a bit of work, but Rafaela looks like he's on track to crack the majors at some point next season.