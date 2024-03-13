Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Wednesday that Rafaela could be used some at second base, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

The team has said since the beginning of camp that it regarded Rafaela has a center fielder only, but between injuries to two fellow right-handed hitters -- Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) and Rob Refsnyder (toe) -- it sounds like they could reconsider. Rafaela is competing to win the center field job and if he makes the team that's still where he's likely to play most, but filling in at second base offers another avenue to playing time. Even though Rafaela's experience at second base is relatively limited, he still seems likely to be better defensively there than Enmanuel Valdez.