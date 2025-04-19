Rafaela went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the White Sox.
Rafaela crushed his first homer of the season Friday, extending Boston's lead to 6-1 in the fourth inning. The speedy 24-year-old hasn't been able to gain much steam yet in 2025, slashing a weak .213/.273/.295 with one triple, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and four stolen bases across 66 plate appearances (18 games). The righty-hitting Rafaela is batting .217 versus right-handed pitching and .200 against southpaws in the early going, so his reverse splits should help him avoid falling into a platoon.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Heading to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Logs first XBH•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Exits starting nine•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Knocks three hits•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: On bench to start twin bill•