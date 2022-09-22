Rafaela was named by Baseball America as Boston's Minor League Player of the Year, Alex Speier of Baseball America reports.

Rafaela looked overmatched early in 2021 while with Single-A Salem, but Salem hitting coach Nelson Paulino worked with the him to remove a pre-swing hitch that created too much movement. The results were immediate in 2021, but few anticipated the breakout season Rafaela has experienced in 2022. The 22-year-old hit .299/.342/.539 with 21 homers, 10 triples, 31 doubles, 28 stolen bases, 26 walks and 113 strikeouts in 116 games split between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. The one-time shortstop has handled the transition to center field with aplomb, and the the 5-foot-8, 152-pounder should add more power as he matures.