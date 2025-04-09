Rafaela is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Blue Jays, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
It appears to be a routine day off for Rafaela. Kristian Campbell will draw a start in center field Wednesday, while David Hamilton will cover second base and bat eighth for the Red Sox.
