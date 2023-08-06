Rafaela hit a home run for the fifth consecutive game Saturday in Triple-A Worcester's win over Syracuse.

Rafaela has launched 11 long balls in 30 games since being promoted to the WooSox in late June. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .317/.370/.683 at the advanced level, bettering his production at Double-A Portland by a wide margin. Worcester manager Chad Tracy notes the biggest improvement in Rafaela has been his plate discipline, per Jaylon Smoot of MLB.com. "He is focused on swinging at strikes, understanding what he's looking for and what area of the strike zone he's looking for," Tracy said. Rafaela's speed and defense have been his most notable assets, but the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder is showing an added tool to the package.