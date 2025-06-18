Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Getting afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
Rafaela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox will give Rafaela a breather for the day game after a night game, ending a stretch of 19 consecutive starts for the 24-year-old during which he slashed .310/.347/.521 with four home runs and three stolen bases. Kristian Campbell will step in for Rafaela in center field.
