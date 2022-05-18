Rafaela hit for the cycle for High-A Greenville on Tuesday, posting a single, double, triple and home run in five at-bats against Hickory. He drove in two runs and scored three.

He's now cruising along with a .312/.353/.567 batting line accompanied by eight homers and 10 steals. Rafaela cooled off for a little while after his red-hot start, but he's on another heater now, having hit .366 across his last nine contests. The electric 21-year-old doesn't walk much (4.7 percent), but his strikeout rate is a reasonable 22.7 percent. His well-rounded skill set and defensive versatility (he's mostly played center field this year, but he's seen time at second and short as well) should send him flying up the prospect lists when they get their midseason update.