Rafaela went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a win during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against St. Louis.

Rafaela did not appear in Game 1 but was a key contributor in Boston's 18-run onslaught during Game 2. He knocked an RBI single in the second inning and came around to score. Rafaela later singled and scored again in the third, scored a run in the sixth, and drove in one more in the seventh. He produced his first multi-hit game of the season and picked up his second steal. The 24-year-old is sporting a .200/.273/.200 slash line through 33 plate appearances.