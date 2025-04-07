Rafaela went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a win during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against St. Louis.
Rafaela did not appear in Game 1 but was a key contributor in Boston's 18-run onslaught during Game 2. He knocked an RBI single in the second inning and came around to score. Rafaela later singled and scored again in the third, scored a run in the sixth, and drove in one more in the seventh. He produced his first multi-hit game of the season and picked up his second steal. The 24-year-old is sporting a .200/.273/.200 slash line through 33 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: On bench to start twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Included in Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Could be back this weekend•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Will focus primarily on CF•