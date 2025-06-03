Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's 7-6 loss to the Angels.

Rafaela doesn't hit too many home runs, with his eighth-inning blast being just his fourth of the season. The speedy centerfielder has been hot at the plate lately, extending his hitting streak to six games. Over that stretch, the 24-year-old is 10-for-24 with two home runs.