Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Rafaela's limited opportunities is due to the team still being in the playoff hunt, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rafaela, who has significant experience at shortstop and center field, has made just two starts (both at shortstop) in 11 games since being called up to the majors. He's also appeared later in the games as a pinch runner or defensive replacement, including second base, a position Cora feels comfortable using the prospect. The manager took a different approach last season with Triston Casas, who played often after joining the Red Sox. "Last year we were out, out," Cora said, explaining the difference between the Casas and Rafaela situations. "This year, we still are kind of like in the hunt." The Red Sox have a couple of series left against chief rivals for a wild card spot -- a road trip at Toronto and Texas beginning this coming Friday -- which could lead to more playing time for Rafaela pending the outcomes of those games.