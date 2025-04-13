Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

Rafaela gave Boston a 1-0 lead with a fifth-inning triple then scored on a Romy Gonzalez single. The triple of was Rafaela's first extra-base hit of the season, as he appears to be emerging from an early slump. The 24-year-old outfielder opened with a .115 average (3-for-26) through the first eight games but is 7-for-20 over the last six contests.