Rafaela started at second base and went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Rafaela has appeared at second base three times this season but Friday was the first start. The position, which has been a revolving door in 2023, is expected to be an open competition in 2024. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Sean McAdam of MassLive.com that the rookie could make a few more starts there in the final week. The manager also said the team is considering having Rafaela play second base during winter ball.