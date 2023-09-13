Rafaela is starting in center field and batting eighth in Wednesday's game versus the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
It's the fourth straight start for the exciting young rookie, with three of them coming in center field and one coming at shortstop. Rafaela's first major-league home run represented the Red Sox' lone tally in Tuesday's loss to the Yanks.
