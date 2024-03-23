Manager Alex Cora confirmed Saturday that Rafaela is on Boston's Opening Day roster, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Rafaela entered spring training competing for time in the outfield, and he has seen some starts at second base. Cora has praised the 23-year-old's athleticism and versatility, and Rafaela has also impressed at the plate with a .275/.327/.569 line, three home runs and eight RBI over 55 plate appearances in spring training. He could be used in both the infield and outfield with Vaughn Grissom (groin) and Rob Refsnyder (toe) sidelined to begin the season.